Obituary: LARRY T. SMITH

LARRY T. SMITH

Provided Photo

June 14, 1940 – July 16, 2022

Larry T. Smith, 82, passed away Saturday, July 16th 2022, at Pine Grove Crossing in Parker, CO.

Mr. Smith was born June 14, 1940 in Denver, CO to Anna (Wegener) Smith and Robert D. Smith. He graduated from Alameda High School and is a veteran of the United States Navy, serving aboard the USS Cavalier and USS Molala. Upon his Honorable Discharge from the Navy in 1963 Larry returned to Colorado and continued his studies, earning an Associate’s Degree in Fire Science from Red Rocks Community College. Larry’s 58 years of devoted marriage began when he met his beautiful bride, Susan W. Ebert and was married on August 24th, 1963 at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Denver, Colorado.

Larry’s professional career spanned 30 years with the City of Aurora Fire Department, rising through the ranks to Deputy Chief. He also worked for one of the preeminent retailers of the time, Sears, for over 20 years. Larry and Susan moved their young family from Aurora to Parker in 1973, building their forever home for raising their children and putting down roots. Entering retirement in 1993 he dedicated time to his passions, including; farm sale auctions, the Denver Broncos, the Parker Area Historical Society, camping and spending time with his expanding family.

His dedication and sense of purpose were on display as a season ticket holder to the Denver Broncos, Larry would never miss a home game and was often at the stadium before the players and would not leave until the final second ticked off the clock, no matter what the weather or score. Later passing the tickets to his son Dustin, whom he loved sharing draft pick and trade strategy with. He cherished camping trips with his family, enjoying the planning, preparation and journey in his RV, then finding a quiet spot to try and catch the evening meal. Often sharing fishing tips with his daughter Tiffany, aka “Snip” or looking to see what bait she used as she is an unusually good angler. Larry also loved Parker history, spending hours researching the local history, giving guided tours of downtown Parker and even purchasing antiques that were period correct to go on display in the Old School House.

Larry is survived by his wife Susan, son, Dustin Smith and his wife, Shannon of Parker, Colorado. Daughter Tiffany (Smith) Johnson and her husband Tom of Parker, Colorado. Along with grandchildren, Celebrity Smith of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Cheyenne Smith of Stillwater, Oklahoma and Cassidy Johnson and Ethan Johnson of Parker, Colorado. His brother; Kenneth Smith of Las Vegas, Nevada. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Nancee (Smith) Nelson.