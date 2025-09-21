Obituary: LAWRENCE (LARRY) ARTHUR FLEMING

LAWRENCE (LARRY) ARTHUR FLEMING

Provided Photo

March 7, 1963 – September 1, 2025

Lawrence Arthur (Larry) Fleming was born on March 7, 1963 in New Underwood South Dakota, to parents Joe and Dolly (Dearborn) Fleming.

Larry grew up in ranch country of Montana and South Dakota. He spent his childhood living the ranch kid dream. He was riding and roping at the young age of 6 years. He could do both as well if not better than most men four times his age. He attended school (only because he had to) and graduated from Mobridge South Dakota. He participated in Little Britches, 4-H, and High School rodeo’s. He was an all-around cowboy competing in calf roping, saddle bronc, team roping and bull riding.

After graduation he moved to the Sandhills of Nebraska to work for a rancher starting colts. His cousin Bob saw the talent he possessed and told him he needed to move to Colorado and make a name for himself. Larry purchased a small acreage along the front range of Colorado west of Hudson and started Larry Fleming Equine Services. He worked hard to build his reputation and his business. Even though he was an accomplished trainer he never stopped honing his skill by studying under other well-known horsemen.

Larry has started and trained hundreds of young horses including warmbloods, mustangs, registered and grade horses. He also worked with older horses to overcome behavioral problems. He worked with the owner/rider to help them to understand their horse better to prevent such behavior. He boarded horses for local people and helped them to become better horsemen. His desire to learn a better way than “breaking”

a horse and sharing what he had learned with others has made him one of the respected horse trainers utilizing Natural Horsemanship.

Larry was the embodiment of God fearing and devoted his life to Christ. There never was a conversation that he didn’t praise the Lord for everything he had, and all he accomplished in his life.

Left to cherish his memory is his step son Kholbe Sonder fiancé Cassidy Steenbock, daughter, Jade (Kaleb) Martin, sister’s Jackie (Wayne) Hollenbeck, Lori Witte fiancé Rob Clay, niece’s Kelsey Witte (John Ellis), Jessie Jo (Loncey) Johnson, Kay Cee Hollenbeck fiancé Rob Parker, nephew Ryan O’Kief, great niece Hadleigh Parker and great nephew Layth Johnson.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Dolly, and constant companions, Petie and Lady Bug.

Larry passed away on Monday September 1, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 20, 2025 at 10:00 MT in Keenesburg, Colorado at the Keenesburg Fairgrounds.