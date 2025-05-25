Obituary: Lawrence Patterson

Lawrence Patterson

Provided Photo

– May 14, 2025

Lawrence Clark Patterson, 92, of Fort Collins, CO, passed away peacefully at home on May 14, 2025. (Also known as Larry or Pat by friends and family.)

He and his beloved twin sister Loretta were born to Clark and Rose Patterson on August 18, 1932, in Nebraska.

After graduating from Egbert (WY) High School, he served in the Army where he played for the 387th semi-professional baseball team. He went on to graduate from the University of Wyoming and valued his time there working as a County Extension Agent.

He was a devoted husband to Beverly McWilliams, married 71 years. He cherished his family and loved the adventures they shared.

Larry’s life journey was deeply rooted in livestock and the agriculture community. In his early years, he served as the Executive Secretary for the National Columbia Sheep Association and went on to breed, show and market sheep, cattle and horses. He was proud of raising club calves and the kids that showed them. He treasured all the people he met from his livestock and real estate ventures.

In addition to enjoying time spent fishing and hunting, he was a proud member of the First United Methodist Church.

Lawrence is survived by his wife, Beverly; three daughters, Debbie Tamlin (Ed Zdenek), Tammie Hanawalt, and Karrie Patterson; three grandchildren, Jeremy Tamlin, Cassie Hirth, Christie Fitzpatrick; four great-grandchildren, Makenna Tamlin, Cale Tamlin, Ashlyn Hirth, Corbin Hirth; nephew Lee Lafollette (Kathi), along with many cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Fort Collins First United Methodist Church on May 30 at 1pm (live stream available). Memorial contributions can be made to the University of Wyoming Ag Scholarship or the Fort Collins First United Methodist Church.