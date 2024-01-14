Obituary: LEIGH ACORD

LEIGH ACORD

September 22, 1933 – December 26, 2023

Leigh Acord passed away Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Cottonwood Villa in Ainsworth, Nebraska at the age of 90.

Leigh Acord was born in Cornland, Illinois, and was the youngest of three children. As a young adult, Leigh was a telephone operator and later became a professional painter. One of her best-known commercial projects was the 1″ stripe she painted around the entire race track at what is now known as the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Golden, CO. That “stripe” remained there for well over 20 years. She acquired many life skills that served her well in life, before moving to the Colorado mountains.

Later she obtained a job milking cows for Duane Acord and his father Francis in Fraser, Colorado. Duane and Leigh were married November 9, 1961 in the log church in Granby, Colorado. In 1965 the dairy was sold to focus on beef cattle and the ranch and family moved to Yampa, Colorado. They raised three daughters – Dana, Francine, and Katherine “Babe”. The family worked and grew the ranch together. Leigh kept a tidy, well-organized home while working outside on the ranch year-round. Leigh broke all the young saddle horses on the ranch for many years and Duane and Leigh together broke the young teams of horses. She was a great horsewoman both with the teams and saddle horses. Leigh also sewed, refinished furniture, and was a life-long herbalist. Leigh enjoyed studying each evening and was a life-long student in the subjects she enjoyed including animal husbandry, herbs and many unrelated science topics. She enjoyed the outdoors most in life, riding horses and tending the cattle, sheep and her chickens. She often remarked that the ranch at Yampa is where she felt at “home” throughout her life. Leigh admitted her lifetime horse, whose name was “Si” was her forever heart horse. He raised all the kids (especially “Babe”) as well as saved her in many hair raising, cattle chasing situations surrounded by little kids horseback (most ranch women can relate). She had a passion for cats, dogs, cattle, sheep and chickens and tended to them with the utmost care. She went to school to learn how to do c-sections and advanced emergency veterinary procedures for the era. She was also certified in CPR in case her family was hurt or injured on the ranch.

Leigh and Duane moved to Nebraska full time in 2007. Leigh was preceded in death by her parents; sister Phyllis; daughter Katherine “Babe” Chalker; grandsons Tyrel Sandefur and CJ Chalker. She is survived by Duane Acord, her sister Lois; daughters Dana Acord and Francine Brown; grandchildren Tell Sandefur, Dalene (Joe) Harthun, Kalene Cress, Clint Chew, Nick Chew, Sonny Chalker, and six great-grandchildren.