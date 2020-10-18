Obituary: Leland Gabriel

Leland Gabriel

September 23, 1934 – October 1, 2020

Leland was born 9/23/34 to Bill and Arletta Gabriel. He was drafted into the Army and stationed in Germany in June of 1957 to June of 1959.

He married Mary Lou Stewart in August of 1959 and had two children Leland William and David Wayne.

For many years he made his living on horseback, working for area ranchers. In his youth he rode racehorses that his Dad had trained.

Leland trained race horses that ran at Centennial race track. He was a guard at the missile base located in Deer trail, worked for Fredrickson oil delivering gas in Byers Colorado and then worked for Floyd Shepard at the Elizabeth Livestock auction. After the auction closed he worked several years at Molycorp in Louviers Colorado. Leland worked at Gesins Grocery store in Elizabeth but his best job was after he retired was to provide day care as a stay at home Grandpa.

He was an avid Hunter and Fisherman and devoted many years to the Elbert Fire Department. Leland served with the Elbert County Sheriff’s Posse and was a deputy Elbert County coroner.

Leland is survived by his wife of 61 years Mary Lou, sons Bill (Elaine) and Dave (Patti) and grandchildren Austin, Jacob, James and Emili, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Elbert Fire Department at P.O. Box 98 Elbert, CO. 80106.