Obituary: Len Pettinger

Len Pettinger

Provided Photo

July 14, 1934 – May 30, 2023

Len D. Pettinger, age 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday May 30, 2023, at Grace Pointe Care Center in Greeley, Colorado. He was born on July 14, 1934, in Stuart, Nebraska, to Ray and Sylvia (Bachman) Pettinger. He moved from Stuart Nebraska to the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota. When he was 9 years old, they moved to the family farm in Brighton, CO. He graduated from Hudson High School in 1952. On September 14, 1957, he married JoAnn (Roth). They were married for 62 years and had six children. He also served in the National Guard.

Len was a longtime resident of the Brighton area, attended both St. William and St. Augustine Catholic Churches. Along with being a farmer, he spent many years driving truck for Joslins, Ringsby and American Freight. He loved to work on his farm attending to his cattle (his grandchildren would refer to him as Grandpa Bull). He loved to play cards, play games such as Sequence, Cribbage and Dominos, spend the day at Blackhawk, gardening, and meat processing. He had a very strong work ethic and would work from sunup to sundown.

Len is survived by his children: Dick (Lisa) Pettinger, Eaton, CO, Dianne (Joe) Trujillo, Greeley, CO, Rory (Dawn) Pettinger, Ft. Lupton, CO, Michelle (Dallas) Miller, Frederick, CO, Roxanne (Tom) Lang, Brighton, CO, and Jack (Ginnissa) Pettinger, Brighton, CO; as well as 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by wife JoAnn Pettinger, both parents, Ray and Sylvia Pettinger, and siblings Sr. Elenius Pettinger, Albert Pettinger, Clarence Pettinger, Mary Enomoto and Therese Gaffey.

Visitation will be on Thursday June 8, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. with Rosary recited for Len at 7:00 p.m., both at Tabor-Rice Funeral Home, 75 S. 13th Avenue, in Brighton, Colorado. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. William Catholic Church, in Fort Lupton, Colorado, at 11 a.m. on Friday June 9, 2023. Friends, family and all those whose lives were touched by Len are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Len’s name may be made to the Parkinson’s Association of the Rockies, 1325 S. Colorado Blvd., Suite 204B, Denver, CO 80222 or online at Parkinsonrockies.org.