Obituary: Lenard “Buzz” Coakley

Lenard "Buzz" Coakley

Provided Photo

November 28, 1932 – February 8, 2023

On February 8, 2023, L.A. “Buzz” Coakley departed this earthly life at the remarkable age of 90, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come. Buzz was not only a cherished husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, but a remarkable individual who impacted the lives of all those who were lucky enough to cross paths with him.

Buzz was born on November 28, 1932, in Sterling, CO, to Robert and Nellee Coakley. He devoted his entire working life to the cattle industry, where he quickly became a visionary and an innovator. His cowboy logic and wisdom earned him the respect and admiration of many, making him an influential and larger-than-life personality in the industry.

Early on in his career, Buzz worked for Seckler Feedlot and Ceres International, where he quickly became known worldwide for his animal feeding and feedlot feasibility studies. He was the go-to consultant for many, and his strong work ethic made him a highly respected figure in the cattle business. He remained a dedicated and independent cattleman until his retirement in 2017.

Buzz’s profound love for the great outdoors was equaled only by his unwavering dedication to land conservation, and his deep admiration for well-bred horses was unmistakable. A drive through his ranch was a vivid testament to the extraordinary commitment he had to these passions.

In his final years, what brought Buzz the most joy was his relationship with his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. He regularly attended church services and was a devout believer.

Buzz is survived by his devoted wife, Royalyn (Kay), his sister Birdie, his brother Jim, four children, Dan Coakley, Ron Coakley, Cindy Miller, and Cathy Earnhart, numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Nellee Coakley, and brother Jerry.

A celebration of life will be held in Sterling, CO, at a later date, where Buzz was born, raised, and lived his entire life.

One thing is certain- This larger than life man will be greatly missed.