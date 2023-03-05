Obituary: Leo Stieb Sr.

Leo Stieb Sr.

Provided Photo

December 14, 1938 – February 27, 2023

Leo Jerome Stieb Sr., “Shorty”, age 84, was a long-time resident of Iliff, Colorado. He left this life on February 27, 2023, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born on December 14, 1938 and was the seventh of eight children to Jacob and Apolonia Stieb. Shorty was a Dekalb dealer for 30 years as well as a long-time farmer and rancher. He and his brother Basil were the founders of Stieb Brothers, Inc. The farm is still active and owned by members of the Stieb family today.

Shorty was very active in his community. He was a member of the Lion’s Club, the Iliff’s Men’s Club, President of the Iliff Ditch Company, Chimney Canyons Grazing Association, and a life-long member of St. Catherine’s Catholic Church. He loved playing cards with family and friends. Many mornings you would find him in Proctor playing pinochle with his buddies.

Shorty was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was married to Dorothy Stieb for 62 years. He is survived by his 4 children Leo Stieb Jr. and wife Cindy, son Michael Stieb and wife Darla, daughter Sandra Roelle and husband Keith, and son Jeffrey Stieb and wife Lori. He was preceded in death by his son Randall Stieb who passed in 1991. He was lovingly known as “Bocken” to his five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Shorty was also a caring son and brother. He is survived by his sisters’ Anna Faraguna, Reggie Lechman, and sister in law Virginia Stieb Yahn, as well as his brothers’ George, Jake (Joan), and Basil (Margaret Ann) Stieb. He was preceded in death by his brothers’ Robert Stieb and John Stieb, his parents’ Jacob and Apolonia Stieb, sister in law Barbara Stieb, and brother in law Vince Lechman.

Shorty had the personality and charisma to make friends easily. Many will remember how his laugh and smile would light up a room. He was a man of many stories and witty one-liners. He taught his family to work hard and believe in themselves. These are lessons they are all grateful to have gained from him.

The services to honor the life of Shorty will be held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Sterling, Colorado. Recitation of the Rosary will be held on Sunday, March 5th at 5:00 pm at Tennant Funeral Home. Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, March 6th at 10:00 am with Father Ken Koehler celebrating. Inurnment will follow at Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Leo Stieb, Sr. Memorial, 24153 County Road 55, Iliff, CO 80736.