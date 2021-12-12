Obituary: LEONARD CHARLES WIGGIN

LEONARD CHARLES WIGGIN

Provided Photo

December 28, 1929 – November 26, 2021

Leonard Charles Wiggin was born in Burns, Wyoming at the Burns Hospital December 28, 1929 to parents Hermia and Charles Wiggin. He passed on to heaven November 26, 2021. His family farmed and ranched west of Grover where he lived his whole life except for the years he lived in Fort Collins when he attended Colorado State University. His education started at Geary Valley School, a one room schoolhouse just a half mile from his family homestead. After 8th grade Leonard attended Pawnee High School in Grover where he graduated at the age of 17. He achieved a Bachelor of Science in Vocational Education at CSU. His first teaching job was at a school for troubled boys in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Following that he taught high school in Carpenter, Wyoming and then landed back at Pawnee School where he taught high school science until he retired.

When Leonard wasn’t teaching, he was ranching. He loved his cows and spent all of his spare time managing his cow herd.

June 1, 1974, he married Shirley (Woolington) Brown and together they raised her children Brian and Brenda. He enjoyed every minute he got to spend with his 3 grandchildren and his great granddaughter. Family gatherings and attending his grandkids school events were his favorite pastimes.

Leonard was a lifelong member of the Hereford Community Church and Grover Community Club. He was active in the Weld County Livestock Association (past president) and a member of the Red Angus Association and the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association. He spent many years involved in the Pawnee School Alumni Association helping with the Pawnee School reunion where he was honored June 2021 as the last living member of his high school class and the oldest living graduate of Pawnee School. He attended Pawnee High School, taught many years at Pawnee High School and rarely missed a school event at Pawnee School involving his grandkids.

Leonard enjoyed life and was a good friend and neighbor to many. He was considered the area historian never forgetting a person, place or event in the Grover community. His friendly demeanor and sense of humor endeared him to people of all ages.

He was preceded in death by his father Charles Wiggin, his mother Hermia Wiggin, his brother Harry Wiggin and his sister Virginia Riggs. He is survived by his wife Shirley, son Brian Brown, daughter Brenda (Brown) and Chris Haun, granddaughter Bridget (Haun) and Dylan Rose and Great granddaughter Eliza, granddaughter Lena (Haun) and Austin Burnett and Cash Haun.

Funeral service 10:00a.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Pawnee School in Grover. Interment Grover Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Grover FFA Chapter at Pawnee School.

Friends may send condolences to the family at adamsoncares.com.