Obituary: LEONARD LEE ANDERSON

LEONARD LEE ANDERSON

Provided Photo

LEONARD LEE ANDERSON, 88

October 19, 1932 – December 22, 2020

Haxton, Colorado

Leonard Lee Anderson, age 88 of Haxtun, CO died December 22, 2020 at Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center in Brush, CO.

He was born October 19, 1932 on his Grandmother’s (Lola Griebel Anderson) homestead north of Webster, Kansas to George W. Anderson and Elma (Evans) Anderson. Due to difficulties of the Depression the family ended up moving to north central Colorado in 1935 looking for opportunities. After working for several farmers in the area the family ended up in Nunn in 1941 and went to work managing the Campion Ranch wheat farm west of town. They grew the farm and were able to purchase farmland during the years spent in Nunn until 1999 when the opportunity to relocate the entire operation to Haxtun presented itself.

Leonard attended school in Pierce, CO graduating in 1950. In 1949 he was a member of the state championship 6 man football team at Pierce High School.

After graduating, Leonard joined the Navy and served for 4 years. He trained as an aircraft mechanic in Memphis, TN and was assigned as a mechanic for the Military Air Transport Service at Moffett Field in San Francisco, CA. After discharge he married his high school sweetheart Beverly Jean Hargis on July 19, 1954 in Raton, NM. They returned to Nunn to farm with his father and brothers and start their family.

He had a long and honorable career in agriculture that started with his father and continued over the years until he was working with his sons and grandsons. Besides being a wheat farmer his career included dairy cows, raising hogs, chickens and the grain elevator business. After many years in dryland wheat production he was thrilled with the opportunity in 1999 to move to Haxtun and help operate a combination dryland/irrigated farm and learn about center pivot irrigation. Being able to farm in a more productive area was a dream for Leonard that he made the most of for 20+ years. His smile and love for agriculture showed even more during those years.

Leonard was always in the crowd at high school athletic and other community events throughout his entire life. Whether he was supporting his own children and grandchildren or watching the local kids compete he loved to be there and cheer for all the kids. He made a lot of friends and met a lot of neighbors after moving to Haxtun by attending football and basketball games for as many years as he could.

Leonard’s life was chronicled in 60+ years of journals that he wrote in every morning. He tracked the activities of each day, temperature, rainfall, life’s highs and lows from births to deaths and everything in between in his daily writings. The history he kept for all those years is a treasure to his family.

Preceding him in death were his mother and father, a brother lost at birth, brother Martin Anderson, sisters Carol Mimms and Ethel Rasnic, and grandson Bret Kanode.

Leonard is survived by his wife Beverly, sons David (Sherry), Dan (Jenni), daughters Kathy and Linda, brother William, and grandchildren Ryan, Adam, and Aimee Kanode, Kyle Morrison, Kaitlyn and Dusty Anderson, step grandchildren Gina (Gary) Morlan and Butch(Michelle) Domino and great grandson Bret Kanode.

Contributions may be made to Leonard Lee Anderson Memorial Fund in c/o Chaney-Reager Funeral Home P.O. Box 1046 Sterling, Colorado 80751. The fund will be used to help local high school athletes and FFA members.