Obituary: LEOTA JEAN CHADWICK

LEOTA JEAN CHADWICK

Provided Photo

March 3, 1927 – January 14, 2022

Leota Jean Chadwick, “a lady who was good to the core,” passed away peacefully January 14, 2022. Jean was born March 3,1927 in Greeley, CO to Chester and Thelma (Warren) Hutchison and was raised with seven siblings. The family raised cattle and wheat near Carr, CO.

She met Don Chadwick while attending Carr school, a classroom desk with their carved initials bears witness. She graduated from Carr High in 1944 then attended Central Business College in Denver. After spending a year in Oregon, she married Don on November 26, 1949; 72 happy anniversaries followed. They lived in Sterling and Burlington, CO before the CSU Extension service brought them to Fort Collins. In 1994 they moved back to Weld County to Eaton.

Don and Jean raised four children while living in Fort Collins. Jean also worked at Colorado State University as an administrative assistant for 20 years. Her typing skills were legendary at work and beyond, often taking illegible rough drafts and turning them into grade-savers for her children. They enjoyed kids’ events including 4H, sports, rodeos and many activities. Jean did whatever was necessary to keep everyone participating. She loved her grandkids, often letting them drive, taking them for treats, trips to the ranch in Carr, travel to Disneyland, Carlsbad Caverns, Mt. Rushmore and elsewhere while riding in the car singing country tunes. The great grandchildren provided her much enjoyment, especially this past 4th of July. Jean and Don hosted group tours to Alaska, Australia, New Zealand and Europe. They traveled together to bowl games, “Go Rams,” golf trips, Hawaii and nearly every state. They grew up attending Carr Presbyterian church, were active in 1st Presbyterian Church in Fort Collins, they were charter members of Westminster and then members of Harmony, both Presbyterian Churches in Fort Collins and attended Greeley Presbyterian Church.

Jean sewed, enjoyed crafts, loved art, shopping and bookstores. She spent 25 years as a league bowler, a member of Extension Homemakers and the QuoVadas Clubs.

She hosted and organized many family dinners and gatherings. She loved and remembered us all with warm hospitality, letters including interesting article clippings, parties, gifts and phone calls. She was friendly and favored by caregivers who came to her home in recent years.

Jean is survived by her husband Don; her sons, Paul (Eva) Chadwick, Rockne (Robin) Chadwick, Jeffry (Shelly) Chadwick; daughter Julie (Rick) Richter; grandchildren, Luke Richter, Jesse Richter, Gabriel Richter, Megan Sack, Guy Chadwick, Josee Chadwick and Cheyenne Chadwick; great-grandchildren Kaden Richter, Ryder and Jo Richter, and Elijah and Beau Sack; and siblings Bonnie Hughbanks and Larry Hutchison.

She is preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter Pamela, and siblings; Wayne Hutchison, Doris Morrison, LaVerne Schroeder, Donald Hutchison and Glen Hutchison.

A funeral service for Jean was held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Allnutt Funeral Service, Macy Chapel, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley, Colorado 80634. Burial at Linn Grove Cemetery, 1700 Cedar Avenue, Greeley, CO 80631.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Colorado 4H Foundation.