Obituary: LEROY D PETERSON

LEROY D PETERSON

Provided Photo

LEROY D

PETERSON, 84

May 31, 1936 – December 28, 2020

Orchard , Colorado

LeRoy D. Peterson, 84, of Orchard, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020 at his home.

He was born May 31, 1936 in Kuner, Colorado to Raymond C. & Violet L. (Davenport) Peterson. He was a graduate of Wiggins High School. On May 1, 1959, he married Patty Ann Jump in Loveland, Colorado, and recently they celebrated 62 years together. They moved to Orchard, Colorado in 1971 where he resided until his passing.

LeRoy worked for Mountain Bell Telephone Company for 30 years. He enjoyed being outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Although a prankster, he had a deep love for his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Patty Peterson, his sons, Roy Lee Peterson of Orchard, Colorado and Rocky Lee Peterson of Bellvue, Colorado, a daughter, Christina Keefer of Gaston, Oregon, a sister, Joann McCargar of Wiggins, Colorado, 5 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

He was preceded by his parents, Raymond & Violet Peterson and a brother, John Peterson.

A celebration of LeRoy’s life will be held at a later date.

An online guestbook and obituary are available at http://www.moserfuneralservice.com.