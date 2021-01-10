Obituary: LEROY ROBERT NONSEES

LEROY ROBERT NONSEES

Provided Photo

LEROY ROBERT

NONSEES , 76

June 10, 1944 – December 25, 2020

Fort Morgan, Colorado

LeRoy Robert Monsees was born in Brighton, Colorado on June 10, 1944 to Roy and Lucille (Freitag) Monsees. It pleased the Lord to call him to his heavenly home on December 25, 2020.

LeRoy’s family moved to Hudson, CO in 1955. He graduated from Weld Central High School in 1962. In 1969 he began his long and legendary career in custom meat processing when he ventured into his first business at Hudson Lockers until 1980. in 1982 he moved to Wiggins and continued his career in custom meat processing with the purchase of Your Choice Meats. He remained in the business until his retirement.

LeRoy was a devoted husband, uncle, and friend. He cherished time spent with his family. He was especially close to his nieces and nephews, and his great nieces and nephews. They are ‘his kids’. He loved traveling and held a special place in his heart for the Black Hills of South Dakota. He loved flower gardening and yard care.

He is survived by his soul mate and beloved wife, Pam of 43 years. His ‘kids’, Jody Shipman and Brandon Harmon families, Diane Powell and Dave Monsees families, Marie Foose and Irene Tollman families, and many more nieces and nephews that were precious to him.

LeRoy was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church and School in Fort Morgan and served as treasurer for many years.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 4th, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Morgan. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Trinity Lutheran Church and School in Fort Morgan.