Obituary: LEROY W. GARDNER

LEROY W. GARDNER

Provided Photo

June 9, 1929 – December 24, 2021

LeRoy W. Gardner, 92, of Cheyenne passed away December 24, 2021 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

He was born June 9, 1929 in Kimball, Neb. to Myles and Ruth Gardner. He married Beverly Watson on April 1, 1955 while serving in Washington. She died in 1989. On December 1, 1990, he married Glenda Clements in Pine Bluffs, Wyo. He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army and was a farmer. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Pine Bluffs, Elks Lodge and American Legion Post #60.

He is survived by his wife, Glenda Gardner of Cheyenne; children, Larry (Lori) Gardner of Palmetto, FL., and Lorri (John) Long of Cody, Wyo; step children, Deland (Geri) Clements of McAllen, Texas, and DeAnna (Danny) Stackhouse of Thornton, Colo.; 18 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren and a sister, Ellen (Donald) Strube of Riverton, Wyo. along with many cherished nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two infant siblings, brothers, Richard Gardner and Kenneth Gardner; first wife, Beverly Gardner; son, James Thiel.

Services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the First United Methodist Church in Pine Bluffs with Reverend Lesley Matschke officiating. Interment will follow in Pine Bluffs Cemetery before a reception at the church.

Those who wish may contribute to the Pine Bluffs Methodist Church or Pine Bluffs Golf Course, c/o Town of Pine Bluffs.

Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at http://www.schradercares.com .