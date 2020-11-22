Obituary: LEWIS “Lew” COX

LEWIS "Lew" COX

LEWIS “Lew”

COX, 82

January 27, 1938 – November 14, 2020

Frederick, Colorado

Lewis W. Cox, 82, of Frederick died November 14, 2020 at home surrounded by family. He was born in 1938 to Alvin and Mildred (Blevins) Cox in Roanoke, Virginia.

Lew grew up in Roanoke, VA and graduated from William Byrd High School. He graduated in 1962 from Virginia Polytechnic Institute with a Bachelor’s Degree in Animal Husbandry and has remained a lifelong “Hokies” fan.

He was the Albemarle Assistant County Extension Agent before starting his 35 year career in animal pharmaceutical sales at The Upjohn Company (now owned by Pfizer) where he earned numerous sales awards before advancing to Western Regional Sales Manager. As one friend stated, “Lew knew people and he knew animals. He always had his pulse on the company and trained many sales people to great heights” while he formed lifelong, cherished friendships along the way. Lew retired early in 1999 to care for his ailing wife, Gayle, who passed away in 2007. He remarried Paula Lindamood in 2010.

Lew loved helping people, and had a passion for the youth through 4-H, and tirelessly volunteered his time and service as Sheep Superintendent for the Colorado State Fair and the National Western Stock Show. In 2019, he was recognized by both organizations for his 37 years of service and passed the baton due to his failing health. Additionally, Lew served as Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent and volunteer for the Boulder County Fair for many years.

Lew had the gift of encouragement, and he selflessly volunteered his time with Kids Hope, an organization that worked through the school system to connect boys and girls of single parent homes with mentors during their time enrolled in elementary through high school. One child wrote, “I love my mentor Mr. Lew because he spends time with me. He gives me presents, love, kindness, appreciation, and he is thoughtful. He always thinks about me and I think about him too.”

Lew was an avid hunter and spent over 50 years hunting and guiding for the Ute Trail Guide Services on the Everett Ranch in Salida, Colorado. For the last several years, he was the camp cook and head story teller.

Lew was very selfless, always had a positive attitude, and warmed a room with his infectious smile. He never met a stranger and cared about others more than himself. He loved God and cherished his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife Paula; two children, Deena Kicera (Dave) of Firestone, CO and Brian Cox (Becky) of Kearney, NE; grandchildren, Garrett (Kati) Pacotti, Anna (Adam) Stone, Brianna (Michael) Kamler, Alex Kicera, Brittany (Justin) Loeffelholz, and Samir (Nanash) Mammadov; seven great-grandchildren, Milana, Isabella, and Gianna Pacotti, Jace Stone, Braxton and Landon Loeffelholz, and Watson Kamler; brother Donald (Lola) Cox and sister Martha Ann Chinault.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Linda “Gayle” Cox, and two great-grandsons, Carter Lewis Stone and Kaysen Russell Stone.

A Funeral Service was held in his honor on Friday, November 20, 2020 at LifeBridge Christian Church and he was laid to rest at Ryssby Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lewis Cox Memorial Fund c/o First Bank, 6080 Firestone Blvd., Firestone, CO 80504. Donations will be used towards 4-H youth. Please visit http://www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to leave a message for the family.