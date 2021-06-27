 Obituary: . Lind | TheFencePost.com
Obituary: . Lind

. Lind
In Memoriam

Kenneth Lind

January 28, 1950 – March 18, 2021

Kenneth F. Lind passed away on March 18, 2021. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Please join us to share memories, food and drink, and celebrate his life. All family, friends, and business associates are welcome.

Open House: 3-6pm

Location: Windsong Estate Event Center, 2901 Saddler Blvd, Severance, CO 80524 (NE corner of Hwy 14 and Hwy 257)

