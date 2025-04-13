Obituary: Linda Arlene Shafer

Linda Arlene Shafer

Provided Photo

October 16, 1953 – March 22, 2025

With heavy hearts and deep gratitude, we celebrate the life of Linda, who passed away peacefully on March 22, at the age of 71. She lived a life full of love, purpose, and dedication to family, community, and the land she cherished.

Linda was born to the late Herschel and Joann Wright north of Kiowa, CO, Linda developed an early passion for animals and the outdoors. She would eventually meet and marry L. Douglas Shafer in 1980. They made their home in Bailey, CO where they welcomed their son Matthew. They would eventually move to Strasburg, CO in 1987, where sadly, L. Douglas preceded her in death in 1989.

Family and friends knew Linda as a devoted daughter, mother, sister, and friend, always ready with a kind word, a helping hand, or a story about working on the family farm and spending time with her family. She found the greatest joy in working with her animals, tending to the land, and spending time with loved ones, leaving behind a legacy of hard work, compassion, and an unbreakable bond.

Linda is survived by her son Matthew Shafer and his wife Katelyn, her brother Raymond Wright and his wife Janice; nephews Mitch Bortz, Howard Wright, Taylor Wright and their families, nieces Melodie Ritter, Hope Wright, Heather Britton, and Whitney Wright and their families, and countless friends who will honor her memory by continuing to cherish the land, support local agriculture, and live with the same kindness and generosity that she showed every day.

A service celebrating Linda’s life will be held on April 12, 2025, at 11:00am, at the Byers American Legion Hall, in Byers, CO. We will gather to share memories, laughter, and stories of a life well lived. Though we say goodbye, we will always carry Linda’s love for the land, animals, and community in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Linda’s name to the Byers American Legion.