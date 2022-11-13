Obituary: LIZZY M, REHFELD

August 6, 1931 – September 29, 2022

Lizzie M. Rehfeld

A memorial celebration of life for former longtime Sheridan Lake and Bristol/Lamar area resident and most recently a resident of The Cheyenne Manor of Cheyenne Wells will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Cheyenne Wells Christian Church with Ian Blacker officiating. A private family inurnment will be held at the Arapahoe Cemetery.

Mrs. Rehfeld was born on August 6, 1931 in the township of Oliver, Unity, Ohio to Christian Jobe and Orabelle (Hartman) Albright and passed away on September 29, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs at the age of 91.

She is preceded in death by her husband James K. Rehfeld, her parents, her in-laws; Emil and Lelia Rehfeld, sisters; Louella Snell, Lois Albright and Effie Brooks, brothers-in-law; Bill Snell, Dean Brooks, Daniel Arnold, William (Khaki) Rehfeld and Wayne Boland, sister-in-law Bonnie Boland .

Lizzie is survived by her sons; Scott (Helen) Rehfeld of Ansley, NE, Ronald Rehfeld of Arapahoe, CO, daughters; Brenda (Bruce) Fickenscher of Chivington, CO and Tina (George) McDonald of Cheyenne Wells, CO. Grandchildren include Tyrell (Angela) Fickenscher, Megan (Heath) Bachman, Brandon (fiancé Kelsie) McDonald, Jessica (David) McVey, Tawna McDonald, Erin, Samara and Thomas Rehfeld. She is also survived by her great grandchildren Joseph, Maxine and Krystal Fickenscher, Brinley and Raylee Bachman; and Jameson and Lincoln McVey, her sister Pauline Arnold as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Christian Church, Lamar Salvation Army or to the Stockings for Soldiers either direct or in care of the Peacock funeral home office. Memorial contributions can also be made to the Lizzie Rehfeld Memorial Fund, c/o Eastern Colorado Bank, P.O. Box 888, Cheyenne Wells, CO 80810

