Obituary: LLOYD DEAN WOOLDRIDGE

LLOYD DEAN WOOLDRIDGE

Provided Photo

May 15, 1942 – December 23, 2023

Lloyd Dean Wooldridge, 81 1/2, passed away on December 23rd, 2023 at his home of 61 1/2 years in Loveland, Colorado. Dean departed from this world quickly, leaving behind a legacy of his remarkable life through his family.

Born on May 15th, 1942 in Mountain Grove, Missouri, he was the second son of Helen and Dearl Wooldridge. The family moved to Colorado where Dean attended Loveland High School and graduated in 1960. On June 1st, 1962, Dean and Beverly Jo (Denny) were married. He spent 25 years working for the United States Bureau of Reclamation, retiring in 1994.

Dean is preceded in death by his parents, brother, and a granddaughter. He is remembered and missed by his wife of over 61 years, Beverly, son Cody Wooldridge and wife, Janell; daughter Lori Ann Hammans and husband Mark; grandson Ken Beck and wife Brittany; grandson Tyler Hammans and wife Ashley; granddaughter Meghan Loutzenhiser and husband Dallas; granddaughter Trisha Macklin and husband Nick; grandson Dylan Wooldridge and wife Reilly; great granddaughters Brylee Macklin, Aubree Macklin, Maelyn Wooldridge, and great grandson Hayden Macklin. Dean was thrilled to know that another Wooldridge great grandchild is expected in May.

A service to celebrate his life will be Tuesday, January 9th, 2023 at 10:30 AM at Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland, CO 80537.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St Jude’s Children Hospital in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland, CO 80537.