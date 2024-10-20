Obituary: LLOYD HENRY “MIKE” MICHAEL

LLOYD HENRY "MIKE" MICHAEL

August 7, 1961 – October 12, 2024

Lloyd Henry “Mike” Michael, 63, of Julesburg, passed away at his home on October 12, 2024.

Mike was born on August 7, 1961, in Sidney, Nebraska, to Lloyd Henry and Mary L. (Lusetto) Michael Sr. He graduated from Julesburg High School in 1980, attended NJC then St. John’s College in Winfield, Kansas, where he played basketball.

On September 5, 1987, Mike married Mary J. Gertner at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Julesburg. Their union was blessed with two children, Chris and MaKayla. The family made their home in Julesburg, where Mike owned and operated Michael Auction Service, a business established by his family in 1943. He conducted sales across northeastern Colorado and the Nebraska Panhandle, earning a reputation for his skill, integrity, and warmth. Sale days found him in his element—Mike loved his work and took pride in bringing people together through auctions.

A man of boundless generosity, Mike was always eager to share the joys of life with others, whether through a hearty meal or tickets to a CU Buffs game. His love language was giving, and his genuine nature endeared him to many.

In 2000 Mike was named the Colorado’s Champion Auctioneer. In 2011, Mike was inducted into the Colorado Auctioneers Hall of Fame, a testament to his dedication to his craft. He was also a familiar voice at local ballgames, where he announced starting lineups with grand enthusiasm for many years.

Mike’s faith permeated every aspect of his life. He was a devoted husband and father, and when his grandson, Archer, was born, it added a new dimension to his life and love. Archer quickly became the apple of his eye, drawing Mike’s heart to a more profound sense of joy and purpose.

By all accounts, Mike’s life was too short. However, it is comforting to know that he has been sent home with his Lord, who was, indeed, the highest bidder. Rest in God’s peace, Mike.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Mary J. Michael of Julesburg; son, Chris Michael of Kansas City, MO; daughter, MaKayla (Aaron) Weber and their son, Archer, of Julesburg; Siblings, Virginia, Sandy (Russ), and Debi; his proverbial right-hand, Thomas Brenner; along with many other relatives and dear friends.

A memorial has been established for later designation.

Condolences may be shared at prairiehillsjulesburg.com, where the services will be streamed live.

Memorial services will be on Friday, October 18, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. at the Sedgwick County Community Center, with Rev. Trenton D. Christensen officiating. No committal of cremains is planned at this time.

Prairie Hills Funeral Home of Julesburg is in charge of arrangements.