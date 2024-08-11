Obituary: Locklynn Fay Burnett

Locklynn Fay Burnett

Provided Photo

August 17, 2023 – August 5, 2024

Locklynn Fay Burnett left this world surrounded by her loving family and was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on August 5, 2024. Locklynn was born at Poudre Valley Hospital to Reese and Hannah Burnett on August 17, 2023.

She loved her life on the farm in Carpenter, Wyoming, and was happiest tagging along as a little helper, whether walking the calf barn with Mom or checking cows and riding in the side-by-side with Dad. Locklynn loved her dogs, horses, and cows, with her first word being “moo.” She loved making new friends and was adored by all the farm help who she would greet while playing beside Mom working in the farm office. Locklynn had a bright, joyous, outgoing personality that touched the lives of so many who knew and loved her. Locklynn was dearly loved by her parents and family and brought abounding joy to their lives.

She is survived by parents Reese and Hannah Burnett, Jeff and Kim Burnett (grandparents), Mindy and Jason Smith (grandparents), Robert Tingler (grandfather), Phillip and Kim Gratton (great grandparents), Michelle Tingler (great grandmother), Bill Blankenship (great grandfather), John and Geri Blackwelder (great grandparents), Rob Pachner (great grandfather), Jerry and Margaret Burnett (great grandparents), Linda Sharp (great great grandmother), Kaleb and Madison Guilfoyle (uncle and aunt), Nathan Striegel (uncle), Conner Tingler (uncle), and Layne Burnett (aunt). She was also survived by many cousins and great aunts and uncles who cherished her.

A viewing will be held at Wiederspahn Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes on Friday, August 9, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. A service will be held at the Pine Bluffs Community Center on Saturday, August 10, at 2:30 p.m. Burial services will follow at the Carpenter Cemetery. The family would prefer colorful attire to celebrate the life of their sweet girl at remembrance services.

To send the family condolences please visit http://www.wrcfuneral.com or in lieu of flowers, the family requests honoring Locklynn with donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.