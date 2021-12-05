Obituary: LOIS M. HILZER

May 13, 1941 – November 19, 2021

Lois M. Hilzer, 80, of Greeley passed away November 19, 2021 to reunite with her father, mother and son. She passed away peacefully at her home with family at her side.

She was born on May 13, 1941 to August and Elsie (Lidke) Moellenberg in Burlington, CO and raised on the family farm outside of Idalia. Lois attended the Idalia schools until graduating in 1959. She attended CU Boulder and graduated with a Bachelor of Education. Lois taught elementary school in Craig, Fort Collins, Cheyenne Wells and Kit Carson County. During this time, she met her future husband, Rodger. They were married and celebrated 54 years together. After moving to Weld County, she worked for Monforts, later purchased by JBS and retired after 30 plus years.

Lois loved her dogs, garden, watching her sons play football, CU Buffs and baking at Christmas time. She hated chickens and her worst punishment as a child was cleaning the chicken coop.

Survivors include her husband, Rodger Hilzer; daughter, Shannon Hilzer; sons, Shane (Genny) and Shad Hilzer; brother, Delmar (Roberta) Moellenberg of Idalia and sister-in-law, Connie (Bob) Green of Sterling as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. Lois also had two special individuals that joined her family. She thought of them as grandchildren, Braxton and Kasen Hamblen. They always lit up her life and meant the world to her.

She is preceded in death by her parents and son, Scott Hilzer.

A Life Celebration will be held at a later date. The family requests memorials to a charity of choice. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com