Obituary: Lois Seltzer

Lois Seltzer

Provided Photo

November 1, 1931 – June 17, 2022

Lois was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Helen Siehis and Clarence Charles Bushner on November 1, 1931. Though her birth name was Gladys, she preferred the name Lois and went by that most of her life. She moved to Brighton, Colorado in 1946 where she met Robert Seltzer and married him on August 13, 1949. Robert and Lois lived on the Seltzer family homestead where they had four children. Jack Alden (Patricia), James George who died at birth, Terri Lee Bell (Kenny Kuhn), and Timothy Robert (Jennifer).

Lois worked for the Extension Service in Adams County for over 25 years. She loved working with young people and their families in 4-H, Catch-It-Calf and exchange programs. She was also involved with the National Western Stock Show and was integral in the revival of the Adams County Royalty program. Lois loved to travel, She and Robert visited many places throughout the world. Lois especially loved going to Hawaii and to the Navajo reservation.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband Robert, and her son Timothy. In addition to being survived by her children Jack and Terri she is survived by five grandchildren Andrea (Chris) Blindheim, Jennifer Seltzer, Kristi (Fernando) Colbert, Megan (Ethan) Berg, Garrett (Jenna) Seltzer and 3 great- grandchildren.

As requested by Lois and her family, no services will be held. Everyone’s suppoert and understanding is greatly appreciated.