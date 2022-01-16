Obituary: Loree Unrein

Loree Unrein

Provided Photo

February 20, 1943 – December 20, 2021

Loree Ethene was born on February 20, 1943 in Sterling, Colorado to Lola (Bacon) and John Harman. Loree was the oldest of four children and grew up in northeastern Colorado, graduating from Padroni High School in 1961. Loree met the love of her life, Ernie, while he was attending Northeastern Junior College in Sterling. Loree and Ernie married on September 11, 1961. They lived in Northglenn and Aurora early in their marriage before moving to Fort Lupton in 1968. Loree remained in the family home following Ernie’s death, but she recently moved to Eaton in 2020. She loved her new house and enjoyed selecting and decorating it to make it her new home.

Loree worked a variety of jobs while remaining at home to care for her children. She was known for her talent as a seamstress and did custom knitting for a variety of boutiques and ski resorts. She was active in her church choir and Mary Circle. Loree began working outside of the home only after her youngest child entered high school. She enjoyed her work as a rural mail carrier and ultimately retired from the United States Postal Service. Following retirement, Loree and Ernie enjoyed traveling across the country in their truck and fifth wheel camper. During their travels, they enjoyed catching up with family and friends, shopping at antique shops and collecting crackle glass. Unfortunately, their travel plans were cut short when Ernie fell ill. Loree cared for Ernie until his death in May 2019.

Survivors include her children, Terry Unrein (Karen), Tanya Unrein (Terry Schwartz) and Lara Disney (Howard); seven grandchildren, Justin Unrein (Dani), Terrance Unrein (Laura), Andrea Goering (Adam), Emily Marrs, Colton Marrs, James Disney (Savannah), and Megan Disney (Kaiden); two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Claire Unrein, sibling Connie Peterman (Mark) and ten siblings in-law.

Loree was preceded in death by her husband, Ernie, parents John and Lola Harman, siblings Jack Harman and Nancy Harman, and11 siblings in-law.

Those who knew Loree well called her mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister, Mrs. Unrein and a dear, devoted friend. Loree was known to be the maternal figure for family and friends alike and was always willing to listen to others without judgement. Loree was classy all the way to her end of days. She loved her family and friends fiercely and with all her heart.

In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at http://www.stjude.org or to Shriners Children’s at http://www.shrinerschildrens.org

Loree’s memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 11 am at the Fort Lupton Methodist Church, 306 Park Avenue, Fort Lupton, CO 80621.