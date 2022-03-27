Obituary: LORENCE JULIA PRITCHARD

May 9, 1921 – March 13, 2022

Lorence Julia Pritchard of Kiowa, CO passed away March 13, 2022 at a 100 years young. Funeral Service is Saturday, April 2, at Our Lady of the Visitation Catholic Church, 34201 County Rd 33, Kiowa, CO. Visitation 930am, Rosary 10am, Mass 1030am.

Florence is preceded in death by her husband, Marion Raymond (Buck) Pritchard; her daughter, Marilyn (Rich) Swalde; her nephew, Roger Trout. Florence is survived by her son Dick (Cathy) Pritchard of Kiowa; granddaughter Shaun (Jeff) Pritchard of Wellington, great grandson Levi (Victoria) Pritchard of Ft Collins and great great grandson Aden Pritchard of Ft Collins, grandson Shane Pritchard of Colorado Springs, Destiny Pritchard of Loveland, Hailey Pritchard of Kissimmee, Florida and Infinity Pritchard of Winster.