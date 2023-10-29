Obituary: LORNA BETH MILLER

LORNA BETH MILLER

Provided Photo

September 3, 1929 – October 20, 2023

Lorna Beth Miller, of Greeley, formerly of Grover, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2023 at Pathways Hospice Care Center, in Fort Collins. She was born on September 3, 1929 to Harvey and Katherine (Fluke) Rice in Junction City, Kansas.

Lorna attended Junction City Junior Senior High School and shortly thereafter Beauty School. She was a hardworking Cosmetologist and a caregiver. She was a loving mother to three sons, Stephen, Ricky and Jon and a devoted grandmother to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandson. She resided in Junction City, Kansas, Greeley Colorado, Grover Colorado, and Aurora Colorado. She was a woman of strong faith and was a member of the Friendship Alliance Church in Grover, Colorado. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, making quilts and watching the birds around her house. She was still driving and going out with her family for meals, always active and happy to do things.

She is survived by her son, Jon Derksen and spouse Polly Derksen and daughter in law Doretta Derksen. Granddaughters, Melissa Brakel and spouse Russ Brakel, Angela Murray and spouse Ryan Hudson. Grandsons, Abe Derksen and spouse Jacki Montoya, Geoffrey Derksen, Mark Derksen and spouse Heather Derksen, Charles Derksen and spouse Chelsea Derksen. Great-granddaughters, Alexa Murray, Breanna Macy, Jenaka Derksen, Kaylynn Brakel, and Anjoli Derksen. Great-grandsons, Tyler Berryman, Jeffrey Derksen, Kale Derksen, Austin Derksen, Kobi Derksen, Michael Murray, Tyler Brakel, Bryson Hudson, and Beau Hudson. Great-great-grandson, Owen Macy and several nieces and nephews.

Lorna is preceded in death by her sons, Stephen Derksen and Ricky Derksen, her mother and father, and a brother.

Service will be held at Allnutt Funeral Service 6521 W 20th Street Greeley at 10:00 am on Friday October 27, 2023. Burial at Grover cemetery 2:00 pm.