Obituary: Lorriane Rachel Sater

Lorriane Rachel

Sater, 90

November 29, 1930 – July 27, 2021

Longmont, Colorado

Lorraine Rachel Embree was born near Wellington, Colorado, November 27, 1930, to “Al” Lewis and Laura Embree. She married Alfred Sater December 11, 1949 and spent most of her life on the same farm her family moved to when she was 6. Lorraine was known as Sis, Mom and her favorite, Granny. She was a partner in the family farm and dairy operation and coveted the Golden cow award for multiple years of quality clean milk. Lorraine and Alfred raised four children and would house and feed anyone who walked through the door. She was a great cook and enjoyed holding many family gatherings at her home. Lorraine is survived by son Paul (Cindy) Sater and daughter Rashelle (Jeff) Richardson; as well as cherished grandchildren Brenda (Rob), Jarred (Tammy), Melissa (Mike), Cyndi, Alaina (Justin), Paul (Lori), Will (Lesly) and Gus (Jamie) and 11 delightful great grandchildren that brought her so much joy.

Lorraine was predeceased by her parents, husband, children Marj and Tim along with four brothers, Arwin, Harold, Lewis and Frank. An 11 a.m. service was held August 5 at Ahlberg Funeral Home in Longmont. The family requests acts of kindness in lieu of gifts or flowers. Due to the anticipated reinstatement of COVID restrictions for venue sites, no other gathering will take place at this time. A private burial will take place at the Ft. Lupton Hillside Cemetery.