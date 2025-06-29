Obituary: LUCILE CARLEEN ARNUSCH

LUCILE CARLEEN ARNUSCH

January 25, 1950 – June 24, 2025

Lucile Carleen Arnusch, 75, of Greeley, Colorado, passed away peacefully in the care of Grace Pointe Senior Community and Pathways Hospice on June 24, 2025.

Born on January 25, 1950, in Greeley, Colorado, Lucile was the beloved daughter of Carl Wood Jr. and Betty (Sauter) Wood. Her father passed away in 1951, and in 1953, her mother married Archie Best Jr., who lovingly raised Lucile as his own.

Lucile spent her childhood in Barnesville, Colorado, and graduated from Platte Valley High School in Kersey in 1967. Two years prior, she met Hans Arnusch at a friend’s wedding, and the two were inseparable ever since. They were married on August 20, 1967, and shared nearly 58 years of devoted partnership and unwavering love.

Together, Hans and Lucile built a life centered around family, faith, and hard work in Prospect Valley, Colorado. Lucile was a dedicated farm wife and stay-at-home mother, raising four children and creating a home filled with love, learning, and tradition.

In the 1990s, Lucile returned to school earning her bachelor’s degree in 1997; followed by a master’s degree in children’s literature in 2016. She went on to teach second grade and art for many years at Trinity Lutheran School in Greeley. Later, she became an adjunct instructor at Morgan Community College and helped develop the curriculum for Cardinal Community Academy in Prospect Valley, where she also served as a founding board member. She was a passionate advocate for literacy and education, serving many years on the High Plains Library District Board. Lucile also enjoyed being a member of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America.

Lucile had many gifts and hobbies—she was known for her hospitality, writing, cooking, baking, cake decorating, 4-H leadership, Sunday school teaching, genealogy research, crafting, and various needle arts. During her most cherished quiet moments, you would find her reading or knitting up a storm. She and Hans were always ready for a cup of tea and a good game of Scrabble.

Lucile’s greatest joy was her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Wood Jr., Betty Best, Archie Best Jr., and a brother Ziggy Alvin Best. She is survived by her beloved husband, Hans Arnusch; and their four children and spouses: Lisa (Corey) Rupple, Marc (Jill) Arnusch, Dan (Megan) Arnusch, Sarah (Sam) Jordan. She is also survived by her grandchildren: TaylorAnn (Casey) Cantwell, Cassidy Rupple, Brett (Alexis) Arnusch, Tanner Rupple, Clark Arnusch, and Parker Arnusch; and great-grandchildren: Morgan, Maesyn, and Maddie Cantwell, and Charlotte Arnusch, her sister Diana Stanley and brother Michael Best.

Lucile will be remembered for her servant’s heart, deep faith, boundless creativity, and her unwavering love for her family and community.

A celebration of Lucile’s life will be held at 11:00 am on July 10, 2025, at Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Ave, Greeley, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lucile’s memory to Pathways Hospice of Northern Colorado or the Alzheimer’s Foundation.