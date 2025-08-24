Obituary: Lynn Healey

Lynn Healey

October 31, 1933 – August 17, 2025

Lynn Healey died at his home in Sterling on August 17, 2025.

Lynn Raymond Healey was born on October 31, 1933 to Henry Clare Healey and Audrey LaVerne Rogers Healey in Strasburg, Missouri. The family later moved to Eastern Colorado where Henry worked in the ranching industry. Lynn graduated from Eads High School and later migrated to western Colorado where he met his wife June Garrison. He attended Colorado A & M University (later known as Colorado State University) and graduated in 1957. He was a member of the National Champion College Rodeo Team at CSU in 1957. He had fond memories of his college rodeo days and maintained lifelong friendships with many team members. He was a member of the Pro Rodeo Association from the time he was 17 years old, and a Gold Card member of the PRCA for many years. He became a member of the Senior Pro Rodeo

Association in his later life. He maintained lifelong friendships with the people he met while rodeoing. He began work at the USDA Soil Conservation Service in 1957 where he retired from in 1992. His passion was rodeo. He bought his first horse as a child by selling his pig for $20.00. Throughout his life he competed in many events – Bareback riding, calf roping, steer wrestling, and team roping. He was an excellent horseman and taught his children how to ride, rope, and compete. He was a hero to his children. He also helped numerous other young people to learn the sport of rodeo.

He was a member of Sterling Elks Club #1336.

From Lynn’s marriage he had 4 children. Janette, Deb, Rusty and Dusty. He said just recently how proud he was of his children and his greatest accomplishment in life was raising four successful children. After the death of his wife June in 1978, Lynn moved from Kremmling to Sterling, Colorado where he met and married Audrey Wagner Richards in 1982. From that marriage he acquired two more daughters, Melodie and Jodi, who welcomed him into their family. They loved him immensely.

Lynn was very proud of the arena that he and a group of friends built at their home in Sterling. Lynn was able to rope to his heart’s content with his friends at his home. Lynn and Audrey went on to raise some fine quarter horses, some descendants of which are owned by his granddaughter Nellie and her

husband Tim.

He remained involved and a huge part of his children’s lives till the day he died. His advise, wisdom, stories of his childhood and rodeo days will be greatly missed by his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Audrey, and his wife June.

He is survived by his wife Audrey, sisters Jolean Ruggles, Janice Groff, and Laurel Healey (Jeff May), his and children Janette McManigal (Roger), Deb Menhennett (Paul), Rusty Healey (Karen) and Dusty Healey (Mary). Step daughters Melodie Pier (Dave) and Jodi Ruggieri. Grandchildren Justin Bock, Dustin Bock (Staci), Nellie Thomson (Tim), Hannah Menhennett, Cassie Mitchell (Cody), Kallie Healey, Brandi Strauser, Kaylee Pier- Galloway (Scott). Great grandchildren Blue Bock, Raven Bock, Lyndee Thomson, Hadley Thomson, Eli Healey, Caiden Healey-Mitchell, Caleb Mitchell, Madilynn Strauser, and Alden Strauser.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund, or charity of choice. Per Lynn’s request there will be no service, burial will be at a later date.