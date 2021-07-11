Obituary: MARGARET FACCHINELLO

MARGARET FACCHINELLO

MARGARET FACCHINELLO, 90

November 5, 1930 – July 1, 2021

Sterling, Colorado

Margaret Facchinello, 90 of Sterling, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021 surrounded by her family in Sterling, CO. Visitation will be held on Wednesday July 7th from 10:00 am-6:00 pm at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A Vigil Service and Recitation of the Holy Rosary will follow at 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday July 8th, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with The Very Reverend Michael Bodzioch as celebrant. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.

Margaret was born November 5, 1930 in Sterling, Colorado to John and Nora (DeSoto) Bianco. After attending Sanders School, Margaret worked at home with her family. Here she learned many great traditions that she kept alive with her children and grandchildren for decades. She then married the love of her life, Guido, on February 5, 1955. From this, they were blessed with 3 children, Sharon, Karen, and Bob on the farm northeast of Sterling. Margaret put great pride into cooking and loving her family.

In her later years, her joy came from watching her grandchildren grow. She cooked many meals and baked many treats for her family. Walking into “Noni’s” house one could always expect to smell cookies or bread baking. One was never allowed to leave hungry. Noni also enjoyed gardening and staying in touch with friends.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Guido; parents, John and Nora Bianco; daughter, Sharon Huit; brother, Joseph Bianco and sister, Grace Stieb. Margaret is survived by her daughter, Karen (Steve) Stanley; son, Bob (Ruby) Facchinello; 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

Contributions may be made to the Margaret Facchinello Memorial Fund in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751. The fund will be donated to a charity.