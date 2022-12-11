Obituary: Margaret “Margie” Meyer

Margaret "Margie" Meyer

Provided Photo

April 20, 1933 – November 28, 2022

Margaret Lucille (McEndaffer) Box Meyer, 89, of Sterling, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, November 28, 2022. Her memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in Sterling, CO at Trinity Lutheran Church with Reverend James Nash officiating. Inurnment will take place at the New Raymer Cemetery following the service and all are invited for fellowship and lunch at the New Raymer Community Building after inurnment to conclude the celebration of Margie’s life.

Margie was born April 20, 1933, in Kimball, NE, to Louise (Glover) and Kenneth McEndaffer. She attended her elementary grade school years at West Plains in a one-room school with her mother as her teacher. She then attended New Raymer High School graduating in 1950. On December 28, 1950, she married Allen Box. To this union of 39 years, four children were born. On October 10, 1990, Margie married Delton Meyer. Delton passed away in 2013.

Margie cherished spending time with family and friends and blessed them with her delicious, homemade baked goods. She was instrumental in preparing the judges’ lunch for the New Raymer Fair for many years. Her chocolate and pecan pies were always a hit at the lunch stands during the fair. She enjoyed quilting, embroidering, and cultivating huge vegetable and flower gardens each summer. For many years, she raised Boston Terrier Bulldogs. She worked with Allen on the ranch north of New Raymer tending to cattle and horses, but her favorite was her flock of sheep. She was a 4-H leader for more than 20 years. Many vacations were taken to county and state fairs. She enjoyed playing cards with community clubs and also her family and friends. When she moved to Bridgeport, NE, she worked for a number of years at Sonny’s Super Foods. During the most recent years, she moved to Sterling where she was an avid sports fan following grandkids’ and great grandkids’ sporting events and cheering on the Denver Nuggets.

Margie is survived by her three daughters: Charlotte (Steve) Norgren, Vicki (Harry) Schaaf, Marilyn (Rocky) Samber; six grandchildren: Troy (Molly) Norgren, Nicole (Ty) Staudinger, Kelly (Omar) Paiz, Justin (Mary) Schaaf, Ashley (Jon) Lynch, Austin (Megan) Samber; great grandchildren Lexi, Lauren, Hailey, William, Wyatt, Kyla, Kamden, Stella, Pearl, Mabel, Brentyn, Bryanna, Brynlee, Cayden, Conner, Carson, Reid, Aislyn; sister Lorraine Delcamp, brother David McEndaffer; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends Cintia Armstrong, Shawna Glenn, Cody Dewey, and Sean Woellner.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Louise; infant son Allen Wayne Box; husband Delton Meyer; sister Lou Ann Littlefield; brother Vernon McEndaffer; and lifelong friend, Allen Box.

Memorials may be made to the Northeast Weld County Fair or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital c/o Tennant Funeral Home PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.