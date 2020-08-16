Obituary: Margaret Urban

Margaret Urban

Provided Photo

Margaret Urban,

83

December 5, 1936 – August 3, 2020

Berthoud, Colorado

Margaret A. Urban Age 83 of Berthoud Colorado passed away August 3, 2020 in Lakewood Colorado. She was born December 5, 1936 in Denver Colorado, to Chester and Blanche Arnold.

On June 2, 1956 she married Jack Urban and raised their children in Lakewood Colorado. She moved to Hotchkiss Colorado along with her husband in 1988, where they loved to fish and work on the farm. In 1997 they moved to Berthoud Colorado..

Margaret was greeted in Heaven by her husband Jack, sister Barb and grandson Robert.

Margaret is survived by her daughter Kathy (Tim) of Bloomingburg Ohio. Son Mike (Deb) of Berthoud Colorado. Grandchildren Ben (Cassidy) of Berthoud Colorado, Justin of Millken Colorado and Kandis of Bloomingburg Ohio. A great grandchild Cameron of Bloomingburg Ohio.

Due to the Corna Virus there will be no service at this time.