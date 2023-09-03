Obituary: Margo Schlumpberger

Margo Schlumpberger

Provided Photo

May 22, 1941 – August 13, 2023

Margo May Schlumpberger has gone to be with the Lord in her final resting place. She passed away on August 13, 2023, she passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side in Ferndale CA. Her outgoing personality and intoxicating smile will be missed by all who know her.

Born May 22, 1941, to Larry and Emily Mason, the oldest of four children, she lived a modest life in several areas in the LA area. She met her future husband (of 60 years) in Van Nuys Ca in a local diner.

They were married shortly thereafter on December 18, 1959, and moved to Canyon Country, CA where they lived for 29 years before moving to Walker Basin area of Kern County. In 1989 they moved to Caliente, CA and enjoyed a ranch life that was a perfect mix of city life and country living that allowed them to make amazing new friends that have had lasting memories. After spending 28 years in the Piute mountains, they moved to Humbolt County to the beautiful Victorian town of Ferndale, CA to be close to her daughter Lori Cutler and their family. She and Bernie enjoyed a simple and fulfilling life in the dairy town and were active in their church, The Church of the Assumption. Margo was active in church life and was always available to volunteer when asked upon. She enjoyed serving the community and gave her time to see others come to know the Lord through church outreach programs.

Margo spent her earlier life as a teacher’s assistant at Honby Elementary school and supported the Canyon High School Boosters Club for all sports programs. She enjoyed camping with her family and experienced trips to all western states of the US, Mexico, and Canada. She particularly enjoyed spending one week each year in the beach town of Carpinteria, CA for over 25 years with her children and family friends. She was a friend to all that were blessed to meet her and will be missed greatly.

Margo is proceeded in death by, Husband Bernie, Father Larry, Mother Emily, Brother Mark and Sister Madelyn, Granddaughter Brittany, Brother in law Brett Christopher and all her amazing and memorable pets.

She is survived by her children Kevin (wife Shell) Schlumpberger, Lori (husband Richard) Cutler and Scott (wife Tami) Schlumpberger, Grandchildren; Jessica, (husband Matt) Burke, Kyle, (wife Lexi), Kelsey, Michael, Heather, and Andrew. Great grandchildren; Connor, McKenna, Chloe, Cooper, Emmett, Claire, and Finley. Her sister Melissa Christopher and Nephew, Patrick DeSalle (wife Kristi), kids Isaiah, Aubrey, Nieces Kristin (husband Tim) kids Blake and soon to be addition, Ashley, Sarah (fiancé Jud)

Margo will be missed as mom, grandma, GG, and sister. We love you and will miss you until we meet again…HER ANSWER ALWAYS “LOVE YOU MORE”

Margo will be interred at Bakersfield National Memorial Cemetery next to Bernie, September 8, 2023 and a celebration of life at Four Points Sheraton, Bakersfield following ceremony