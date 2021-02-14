Obituary: MARIAN CHARLENE KUSTER

MARIAN CHARLENE KUSTER

Provided Photo

MARIAN

CHARLENE KUSTER, 87

February 21, 1933 – February 3, 2021

Crook, Colorado

Marian Charlene Kuster, 87 of Crook, Colorado passed away on Wednesday February 3, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 11 at Trinity Lutheran Church South Divide at 12108 Rd 6 in rural Sidney, NE with Pastor Neil Carlson officiating. Marian will be laid to rest at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery following the service.

Marian was born February 21, 1933 in Brighton, Colorado to John and Margaret (Kneisel) Hubach. She attended Zion Lutheran School, graduated from Brighton High School in 1951 and then attended Barnes Business School. Marian then married Eldor Kuster, on January 10, 1960. They farmed south of Brighton until 1984 when they moved their dairy to Crook, Colorado.

Marian lived her life in light of her confirmation verse; 2 Peter 3:18, “But grow in grace in the knowledge of our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ, to Him be glory both now and forever more.”

Marian was preceded in death by her parents and 6 siblings.

Marian is survived by her husband Eldor Kuster; son Gerald and wife Jenni; daughter Linda and husband Dale; grandsons Jason and Brandon and granddaughter Valerie Race.

Memorials may be made to Lutheran Hour ministries in care of Trinity Lutheran Church P.O. Box 314 Sidney, Nebraska. 69162.