Obituary: Marilyn Donjon

Marilyn Donjon

February 2, 1938 – March 24, 2025

Marilyn Arlene Woodhams Donjon

February 2, 1938 – March 24, 2025

Marilyn Arlene Woodhams Donjon was born on February 2, 1938, in Ovid, Colorado, the second daughter of Kenneth and Margaret Woodhams. She passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family. She was raised on the family farm southwest of Ovid alongside her older sister, Carolyn. The girls attended a rural school near their home, and Marilyn graduated from Ovid High School in 1955. She went on to complete her education at Barnes Business College.

While traveling by bus to Denver for school, Marilyn met the love of her life, Donald Louis Donjon. They were married on December 9, 1956, and began their life together in Nebraska.

Marilyn cherished the years they spent in Lamar, Nebraska, where they were blessed with their four children: Sharon Kay, Kathy Jo, Steven Lawrence, and Jeffrey Allen. She was a devoted and loving mother who never missed a school event, concert, or ball game. Marilyn was active in the Lamar Extension Club, 4-H, and played volleyball at the grade school. She also enjoyed playing cards with friends. In addition to her many commitments, Marilyn still found time to maintain a garden the size of a football field.

One of Marilyn’s greatest joys was music. A gifted pianist, she played the organ every Sunday at the Lamar United Methodist Church and accompanied Bible School with her piano playing each year. Her love for music was a gift she gladly shared with others.

In 1982, they moved back to the family farm in Ovid, Colorado. Marilyn continued to support Don in his farming across both Colorado and Nebraska. She helped move equipment, assisted with repairs, and delivered lunch and snacks to Don in the field. She remained involved in her sons’ school and extracurricular activities and never lost her loyalty to Nebraska, even after moving back to Colorado.

Family was Marilyn’s greatest treasure. She loved bringing the family together, and hosted most holiday meals and celebrations. Marilyn enjoyed having her grandkids out for their summer vacations and spoiling them every chance she had. She will be remembered for the special way she loved and cared for them and how she could always bring a smile to Danny’s face. She had an adventurous spirit and liked to have fun.

Marilyn is survived by her husband of 68 years, Donald Donjon; sister Carolyn (Keith) Taylor; daughters Sharon (Rodney) Vernon and Kathy (Garland) Green; sons Steven (Pat) Donjon and Jeff Donjon; and five grandchildren: Jamie (Martin) Ludi, Sierra (Camden) Green, Tevis Green, Daniel Vernon, and Keegan Donjon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Margaret Woodhams, and her nephew, Ricky Taylor.

Marilyn’s legacy of love, faith, music, and family will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.



The Funeral Service was held on February 29, 2025 at Baucke Funeral Chapel in Holyoke, Colorado with Pastor Kristie Firme officiating. A link to watch the service is in a link on her Obituary on Baucke Funeral Home’s website.