Obituary: MARILYN FAYE SPRINGER

MARILYN FAYE SPRINGER

Provided Photo

November 17, 1946 – December 18, 2024

Marilyn, 78, was the youngest of 3 siblings born to Glen W. Gregg and Grace G. Boling in Akron, OH. She graduated from Springfield High in 1965 and then attended Akron University School of Secretarial Science.

At General Tire Co. in Akron and Sundstrand Corp. in Arvada, CO. she served as Administrative Assistant to the Directors of Engineering and of Sales and Marketing.

It was through horses, dogs, flowers and art that she found her true and lasting “love of her life”. In the fall of 1971, she wed Jerry Springer of Amherst, OH. They honeymooned in the Rockies and shortly after, re-located to Golden, CO.

She retired from business in 1987 to start her company called Springer Performance Quarter Horses; breeding, raising, training and selling reining, cutting and working cow horses. She was a founding member of the Rocky Mountain Reining Horse Association, served as their secretary and was recognized as a long-time breeder of American Quarter Horses by AQHA.

It was 1989 when she expanded SPQH and moved the ranch to Hudson, Co. and then again to Keenesburg, in 2013. Additionally, Marilyn bred and trained herding Australian Cattle Dogs. She was a self-taught artist in pencil, charcoal and pastels; enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, quilting and working in her many outdoor rose and flower gardens and indoor orchid garden.

Marilyn’s spirit and soul are now with her Lord and Savior after an exhausting 8-year battle with breast, bone and brain cancer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Linda Scaduto; brother, Douglas Gregg; and is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jerry and nephews Jeff and Larry Scaduto.

Memorial service will be held at the Tabor Funeral home Brighton Colorado on Saturday February 15th beginning at 1:00PM.

Pictures and more details about Marilyn’s life are available by going to: http://www.taborfuneralhome.com and clicking on her photo.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to: Shriner’s Children’s Hospital and/or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.