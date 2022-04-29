Obituary: Marilyn Hansen

Marilyn Hansen

July 8, 1937 – April 14, 2022

Marilyn Irene Hansen (Mathews), 84, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2022. She was born July 7, 1937 at home in Commerce City, Colorado to Alva and Doris Mathews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Bill Mathews and one sister, Barbara Pearson. Marilyn grew up in Commerce City, Colorado, attended Adams City High School, where she met Ed, whom she married on June 6, 1955.

After Ed’s graduation from Colorado A&M (CSU), they moved to the family ranch in Livermore, Colorado. She immediately became actively involved in all aspects of ranch operation. Marilyn was an active member of the community, serving roles as Larimer County 4-H Leader, member of Larimer County Cattlewomen and honorary life member of the Colorado Cattlewomen. She served on the National Beef check off board, and was also the National Beef cook off co-chairman. Marilyn also was appointed by the governor and served 2 terms on the Colorado Beef Board. Other awards included 1989 Colorado Commercial Breeder of the year award, 1994 Colorado State University Livestock leader of the year, 2014 Larimer County Fair and Rodeo Family of the Year, all while raising a family, helping with the ranch and volunteering her time to serve community members in need.

Marilyn loved spending time taking care of her flowers and enjoying her beautiful yard with her American flag on display. Her priority was always family and one of her favorite traditions was hosting Christmas Eve celebration every year, with her children and their families. She wanted all her friends and family to know she loved them very much!

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Ed Hansen of Livermore, Colorado and sister, Shirley Stertz of Littleton, Colorado, 2 sons, Carl Hansen (Debbie) and Chris Hansen (Janeth) both of Livermore, Colorado and a daughter, Cheri Dent (Scott) of Fort Collins, Colorado, 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Sunday May 1st at 10:30 am at Allnutt Funeral Home, Fort Collins.

In lieu of flowers, donations benefitting Parkinson’s Research Foundation or National Multiple Sclerosis Society, in care of Allnutt Drake Chapel, 650 W. Drake Road, Fort Collins, CO 80526.