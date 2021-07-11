Obituary: MARJORIE ANN (HEINZE) MEYER

MARJORIE ANN (HEINZE) MEYER

MARJORIE ANN

(HEINZE) MEYER, 71

July 3, 1949 – June 30, 2021

Greeley, Colorado

Marjorie Ann (Heinze) Meyer was born July 3, 1949, to Henry and Lydia (Martin) Heinze in Greeley, Colorado. She passed away June 30, 2021 at her home after a long battle with cancer.

Marjorie attended Windsor schools and graduated in 1967. She married Edwin Meyer in Windsor on September 27, 1969. She worked at Miller Bros. Truck Line until 1976, and then after her children started school, she returned to work there from 1983 to 1998 until the business sold. She began working at the University of Northern Colorado in 1999 in the Development and Alumni Relations area, and retired in 2016 having spent more than 42 years in the working world.

In retirement she volunteered at North Colorado Medical Center, crocheting 300 comfort shawls and baby hats (more than 500). She was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Margie is survived by her husband Edwin of 52 years; children Curtis (Wendi) and Michelle Meyer; grandchildren Paige, Chloe and Wyatt Meyer; sister Arlene Buxbaum of Greeley; brother-in-law Robert Pope of Palisade; nieces Karen (Jeff) Falconburg, Tricia (Herb) Brady, and nephew Bryan (Carrie) Pope. Her parents and sister Dorothy Pope, brother-in-law Reiny Buxbaum and infant sister Mary Ann preceded her in death.

Services will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church at 10:00 a.m. on July 7, 2021 with interment at Linn Grove Cemetery, followed by a reception to be held at Allnutt Funeral Service, Macy Chapel, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley, CO 80634.

To share memories and condolences please visit Allnuttgreeley.com.