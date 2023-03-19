Obituary: Marjorie Hale

Marjorie Hale

Provided Photo

– March 3, 2023

Marjorie May Mundell was born to Mamie (Mary Herbert) and Felix Mundell on October 17, 1928 at their home near Bartlett, Colorado. Her life ended on March 3, 2023 where she resided in long-term care in Springfield, Colorado. The youngest of four children, she was reared on her parents’ ranch on Bear Creek, northeast of Walsh, with her two sisters, Mary Gwendolyn and Jane Louise, and her brother, Robert Felix.

Assigned a number of nicknames during her childhood (mostly by her father), the one that continued throughout her life was “Marge”. Her schooling began at Bartlett (through the fifth grade) and continued at Walsh, where she graduated from high school. It concluded in 1950 when she received a degree in journalism from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

That fall she joined the staff of the Free Press, a daily newspaper in Colorado Springs, as Farm and Ranch Editor. In 1951, an affiliation that lasted several decades began with the Record Stockman, a weekly livestock newspaper in Denver. Writing and editing took her to ranches in Colorado and Wyoming and to feedlots, packing houses and cattlemen’s meetings throughout the region. Marge’s writing career ended in 1996 when she retired from Hach Company near Loveland. There she edited technical publications, promotional material and the firm’s annual report in addition to producing the employee newsletter. Short-term reporting and editing assignments were with the Loveland Daily Reporter-Herald and the Communications Department of Colorado State University, Fort Collins.

Marge was married to William C. (Bill) Hale, a stocker and feeder cattle salesman on the Denver market, in 1952. Over the years Bill bought and sold cattle throughout the western United States and Mexico. The Hales moved from Denver to Boyd Lake Shores near Loveland in 1971. Bill died in 2000.

In 2004, Marge joined her sister Jane at their ranch residence near Walsh. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sisters, Mary and Jane, brother, Bob, his wife, Helen and a nephew, Homer and his wife, Sandy. Surviving are two nephews, David of Sandpoint, Idaho, and Dan of Walsh. Three great nephews, Justin (Desirae), Clint (Lauren) and Jacob (Victor), as well as five great greats, Reece, Grady, Cooper, Brigham and Dax, also survive, along with special cousin Scotch Timm of Longmont, Colorado.

Surviving Hale nephews and nieces are Jeanie, Kirk, and Mary of Boulder; Dave of Longmont; Clark of Palisade; and Debra Terrell, Laramie, Wyoming. Two nieces, Lolly and Terry and a nephew, Dan preceded her in death.

Funeral services for Marge were held Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in the Minneapolis Cemetery, Walsh, Colorado.

Anyone choosing to make a charitable donation in Marge’s memory might consider the Walsh Library, Walsh, or the Salvation Army, Springfield.