Obituary: MARJORIE “MARI” ANN SATER

MARJORIE "MARI" ANN SATER

Provided Photo

MARJORIE “

MARI” ANN SATER, 69

April 25, 1951 – October 3, 2020

Greeley, Colorado

Marjorie “Marj” Ann Sater, Mother, Daughter, Grandmother and Sister departed this earthly life and joined the Lord on Saturday, October 3, 2020. She will be missed by many, but none more than her children, Alaina and Paul; her grandchildren, Jaden, Lily, Cameron, and Laila; as well as her mother, Lorraine.

Marj was born April 25, 1951 to Alfred and Lorraine (Embree) Sater. She was a proud fourth generation Coloradan who grew up on a family dairy farm east of Longmont.

As the eldest, she took on the role of protector to three younger siblings. From a young age, life on the farm entailed teamwork and responsibility, both of which Marj applied throughout her life.

Marj started formally working at the age of 16 and never stopped. In 1989, she co-founded Front Range Mercantile and Flea Market in Longmont and remained in that role until her passing. Even as her illness progressed, she never gave up hope of getting back to work with her business partner, Vicky.

Marj was an incredible Mother and Grandmother. She adored her children and grandchildren and could always be found at their activities. She hosted countless family gatherings and enjoyed seeing her loved ones together. In her free time, she was an avid gardener who enjoyed tending to her flowers and yard.

Additional survivors include her brother, Paul (Cindy) Sater and sister, Rashelle (Jeff) Richardson, as well as many nieces and nephews, friends, and extended family.

Marj was preceded in death by her father, Alfred and brother, Tim.

To honor Marj’s wishes, private family interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Fort Lupton, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, Marj would prefer to be honored by a memorial contribution to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Shriners Children’s Hospital.

Please visit http://www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences with the family.