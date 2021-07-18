Obituary: Marjorie Reinick

Marjorie Reinick

Provided Photo

In Memoriam

Marjorie Reinick

January 6, 1937 – June 16, 2021

Marjorie J. Reinick, 84, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Marjorie, known to her family and friends as Marge, was born on January 6, 1937 in Windsor, Colorado to Henry and Molly (Meisner) Scheller. She was raised and educated in Windsor where she attended Windsor H.S. It was here she was crowned the Dutchess of Windsor before graduating. She married Rolland (Scottie) Reinick in May of 1957 after a brief time in California while Scottie completed his service with the U.S Navy the clue made their home in Kersey, Colorado. Marge worked as an accountant most of her life, retiring in 1999 from Centennial Ag. Marge enjoyed singing in the Kersey Community Church choir for many years, gardening, knitting, traveling, but most treasured was her time spent with her family. Marge will be missed by her husband, Scottie; daughter, JoDee (Robert) of DeBeque, Colorado; sons: Jim (Lisa) Reinick, Haiglar, Nebraska; and Jarrey (Tara) of Normanna, Texas; 9 grandchildren, 7 great grand children and brother Duane (Evelyn) Scheller of Ft. Collins, Colorado. She is preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers, Wilbur and a Melvin Scheller. Graveside services were held on June 19, 2031 at Sunset Memorial Garden with a brunch reception following at Stoddard Funeral Home.