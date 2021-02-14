Obituary: Mark B Curry

Mark B Curry

Mark B Curry, 96

September 6, 1924 – January 14, 2021

Payson, AZ

In Loving memory of Mark B. Curry, Jr., 96, of Payson, Arizona, who passed away on January 14th, 2021.

Born on September 6th, 1924 at the Sheephorn Ranch in Radium, Colorado to Mark B. Curry, Sr. and Helen Curry. Mark had an interest in helping others and aspired to be a Veterinarian after graduating from Kremmling High School. His plans were cut short after his father became ill and he returned home to help on the ranch. On December 28th, 1952 he married Beverly Ann Coffee, had four children and remained at her side for 37 years until he passing on June 2, 1989.

In 1962, Mark began working on the Geesen Ranch in Agate, Colorado and was a pioneer in the cattle industry. He

Was the first to breed and bring the limousine cattle lineage to North America in 1968 and a live calf in 1969. During this

time he also started the 4-H club, was a leader in the livestock area and a coach to the youth livestock judging team, for Elbert County. Moving to Fairplay in 1969, Mark continued ranching on the McNulty Charolais Ranch and remained an active leader in 4-H. In 1972, Mark became a State Water Commissioner of Colorado, receiving an award for his outstanding work on September 3, 1992. He later retired to Buena Vista to enjoy gardening, cooking and time with his family.

Mark found love later in life when he reconnected with Rebecca “Peg” Wright at a class reunion and spent 7years with her until she passed away April 15th, 2000. Adding a stepson and stepdaughter and their families.

He married Velva Rathbun on July 10th, 2002 adding 2 stepsons and their families. They spent winters at Tonto Basin AZ and summers in Nathrop, CO.

Mark enjoyed his family and extended families, many friends, taking many trips across the country to visit them. His hobbies included fishing, playing cards, his brothers kids and grandkids rodeo events, collecting artifacts, bird watching and gardening.

Survived by his wife Velva Curry, and four children, Debra Pierce-McMurray (Bob), Butte, MT., Vickie Roberts (Ron), Butte, MT., Mark R. Curry of Cotapaxi, Co. and Gwen Musselman of Tucson, AZ., Stepdaughter Tanny Cooper (Tom) of Canon City, Co., daughter-in-law Connie Wright, Stepsons Brian Rathbun (Jennifer) of Las Vegas, NV., Eric Rathbun (Janet) of Brooksport IL, Brother Richard Curry and his wife Marilyn Sister of Hotchkiss, Co. and sister-in- laws Dorothy Lewing and Patty Curry, Brother-in-laws Wilbur Vincent, Joe Rice (Linda), Sister-in-laws Norma Flynn and Roberta Meyer (LeRoy), 17 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.