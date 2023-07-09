Obituary: Martin Reynolds

Martin Reynolds

Provided Photo

December 30, 1958 – June 29, 2023

Conejos County resident Martin Lloyd Reynolds, 64, died June 29, 2023 at the Holy Cross Hospital in Taos, New Mexico. After a day spent doing what he loved, moving cows in the mountains of New Mexico with his dad and his son, his heart just gave out on him.

Martin owned and operated Nortonville Cattle Company and Reynolds Engineering Company. He graduated magnum cum laude from Colorado State University in 1981 and worked as a Surveyor/Civil Engineer for 42 years. He worked at Landmark Engineering in Loveland, Colorado, then in 1996, returned home to the San Luis Valley and started his own engineering firm. As a Civil Engineer he designed many subdivision layouts, street plans, county buildings, and new housing developments. He provided structural engineering services for numerous mountain homes, and commercial buildings around the valley. Martin was first elected as Conejos County Surveyor in 1998, and in November 2022 was reelected again to serve his 6th term as the county surveyor. Martin enjoyed working with the county administrators, commissioners, and land use department personnel, and considered all of these people his friends.

As a surveyor, Martin enjoyed surveying properties from one end of the valley to the other. He enjoyed seeing all of the unique places around the valley and meeting a wide variety of people. Martin was proud of the high school and college kids who worked with him during the summers and followed their accomplishments over the years. He enjoyed working with the public works departments of the valley communities and working with contractors on construction projects. He considered all of these people his friends. Martin enjoyed his work very much. He was possibly most proud that for the last 27 years he always had his wife, his children, his sons-in-law and his grandchildren working with him. It was truly a family-owned and operated business.

Martin also had a great love for Ranching and Farming. He loved working with cows and was a permittee on the Park Allotment above Creede, CO. It was always a good day when he got to spend it on horseback, riding with his dad, his brother, his kids, his grandkids, the other Park Allotment permittees and the rider. When he was ready for a break from surveying and engineering, there was always some ranch work he could turn to. He loved it all, well the mechanic work, not so much. Martin served on the Alamosa-La Jara Water Conservancy District and enjoyed his association with other farmers and ranchers. He considered all of those people his friends.

Work was a big part of his life and he loved spending time working with his family. He was lucky enough to live across the road from his parents. He enjoyed stopping by every morning and visiting with them before he started his day. He also loved spending time watching his children and grandchildren’s sports, especially playing basketball, football, and track. He was the kind of proud grandpa that just knew you would enjoy seeing a video of one of his grandkid’s latest athletic events. He never needed a cell phone, until he realized he could carry around those videos and re-watch them whenever he wanted, and share them with anyone that might be interested.

Martin was quite the athlete himself in his younger years. He was a member of the 1977 Sanford State Championship basketball team, and he was named 2-A Player of the Year. He loved being a member of a team and considered those teammates and coaches his friends as well.

Martin was born in Alamosa, Colorado on December 30, 1958, to Lloyd and Jenine (Parker) Reynolds. He married the love of his life Lori Ann Ziegler on November 25, 1978, at the Alamosa Presbyterian Church, and they enjoyed nearly 45 wonderful years together until his passing. Together they had three children. Amy (Travis) Garoutte of Saguache, Sara (Mitchell) Miller of Sanford, and Kenneth (Caitlin) Reynolds of Alamosa. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, parents, children, and six grandchildren; Erica, Cody, Blake, Wyatt, and Heidi Ann Miller, and Avery Garoutte; his siblings Linda (Gerry) Milholland of Iola, KS, and Dean (Jamey) Reynolds of Alamosa, CO; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family and friends.

Martin was preceded in death by his brother, Douglas Reynolds, his grandparents, Tex and Luella Reynolds, Jake and Stella Parker, and his parent’s in-law Harold and Elaine Ziegler.

A visitation will be held on Friday July 7th, 2023 at the Sanford Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sanford, Colorado from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. A funeral service will follow the visitation 11:00 a.m. at the same church. Interment will follow services in the Sanford Cemetery. The funeral service can also be viewed using the zoom link https://zoom.us/j/93664272666

Rogers Family Mortuary is in care of the arrangements. To leave online condolences, tributes, and words of comfort for Martin’s family, please visit http://www.RogersFunerals.com