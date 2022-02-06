Obituary: Marvin Otto Maul, DVM

Marvin Otto Maul

Provided Photo

December 4, 1932 – January 30, 2022

Marv was born in Kiowa, Colorado, and grew up as the youngest of Otto and Lillian’s four boys on the Otto A. Maul and Sons Polled Hereford Ranch southeast of Kiowa. He was proud of his native heritage, with great-grandparents who emigrated from Germany and homesteaded in 1873. Marv’s K-12 years were at the Kiowa School (class of 1950), with many hours working on the ranch with his brothers. Marv attended Colorado State University, served six years in Air Force ROTC, and graduated with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. CSU is where he met his bride Nancy Lee (Martin), and they married in August 1957 shortly after their graduation.

Marv received a 1st Lieutenant commission from the Air Force, however the Elbert County draft board asked him to instead serve the local community as a veterinarian. Marv and Nancy thus started the Comanche Veterinary Clinic in Kiowa. Marv drove far and wide across Eastern Colorado treating large and small animals at all hours of day and night in any weather, while Nancy ran the clinic business and raised their daughter. In 1967 the family moved to Kalamazoo, Michigan where he joined The Upjohn Company and commenced his regulatory affairs career. In 1970 the Mauls moved to California for Marv’s job as Vice President and Director of Corporate Regulatory Affairs for Syntex Corporation in Palo Alto. Marv was with Syntex for 20 years, and was active in the veterinary pharmaceutical industry. In his 20+ years with the Animal Health Institute, an advocacy group for veterinary pharmaceutical manufacturers, Marv chaired multiple committees and task forces. Marv also served on the board of the American Association of Industrial Veterinarians, and was a lifelong AVMA member.

In 1990 Marv and Nancy returned to Colorado, where Marv continued consulting and they embraced volunteer work. They were recognized for their work at the Lions Camp in Woodland Park, and Marv received the Colorado Lions Foundation Humanitarian Award in 2004 for his work as President and Trustee of the Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Institute Foundation. Marv was active in the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, chairing the Animal Health and Welfare Committee, with a focus on the need for a national animal identification system. Marv and Nancy also worked to maintain the Elbert/Kiowa Cemetery and the family ranch property.

Marv was a gifted artist (drawing, oil painting and rock masonry), a classic car restoration enthusiast, and a passionate writer on topics close to his heart. He enjoyed bowling, playing golf, and trap shooting. Time spent with his family was his greatest joy.

Marv’s legacy includes his family – wife of nearly 65 years Nancy, daughter and son-in-law Melanie and Brooks Imperial, grandson Henry Imperial, many nieces and nephews – and part of the original Maul ranch, for care by his descendants.

The family gives heartfelt appreciation to Freedom Home – Laura Russell, her wonderful team, and Marv’s dear friends.

A Celebration of Life will occur at a later date. Notes and reminiscences will be forwarded to Nancy c/o Melanie Imperial, please mail to The Springs Funeral Services-North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated in Marv’s name to Douglas County Search and Rescue (https://dcsarco.org/donate/ , please specify “for the K9 Team”) or to Leader Dogs for the Blind (https://www.leaderdog.org/ ).