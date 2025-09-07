Obituary: Marvin Samuel Arnold

Marvin Samuel Arnold

Provided Photo

May 30, 1934 – August 26, 2025

Marvin Samuel Arnold, born on May 30, 1934, to Samuel and Edith (Wittmer) Arnold, Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away peacefully at his home on August 26, 2025. He was surrounded by his loving family on the very land where his family homesteaded in 1910.

He graduated from Cheyenne High and right after graduation he married the love of his life Barbara Chapman in 1955. And they spent 73 years together making memories and a great family. His life was one filled with joyful moments shared with those he loved.

Marvin was an apprentice of carpenter school under Leonard Kerr and worked for 17 years for Leonard. He started Bob and Marv’s shop running a truss plant for Speer Lumber becoming sole owner in the 1970’s. One could drive through Cheyenne and see how he helped build Cheyenne with the numerous churches and even Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel’s building, and the Governor’s Mansion just to name a few. He worked until he was 87 years old as a carpenter, never totally retiring, always helping a neighbor and friend making sure to keep his hands busy.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Chapman) Arnold; children, Dalene (Michael) Lockhart, Diana (Leonard) Work-Harbison, and Charles Arnold; sister, “Doris” Leona Lowe; cousin, Janice Dixon; grandchildren, Nicholas, Clifford, Dustin Halsted, Christopher and Jonathon Lockhart, Hunter, Kile, Emma, Blake, Quinn, Ellie, Jett and Macklin.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Edith; brother, Kenneth; sister, Edith; and grandson, Sean.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Marvin’s life during the funeral service on September3, 2025, at the Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes located at 1900 E 19th St, Cheyenne, Wyoming, 82001. Marvin. The service will begin at 10:00 AM. With burial to follow at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens.

Please wear your western gear to honor Marvin. Marvin’s legacy will continue through the hearts of those who knew him, and he will be dearly missed by all.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Cowgirls of the West or Davis Hospice Center.