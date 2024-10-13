Obituary: Mary Campbell

Mary Campbell

Provided Photo

May 23, 1931 – September 28, 2024

Mary Campbell of Guffey passed away peacefully with her four children by her side on September 28, 2024. She was 93 years old.

Mary Lauretta Campbell of Guffey, was born May 23, 1931 to James and Mildred Coon in Edgewater, Colorado. Mary’s father died when she was ten years old. Mary’s mother raised her and her younger brother, Dick, by supporting the family as a housekeeper.

Mary’s family visited relatives in the Four-Mile area frequently when she was growing up. That is where she met Robert D. “Bob” Campbell, son of a neighboring rancher, and her future husband.

Mary aspired to be a nurse, but chose instead, to marry Bob. In 1949, she turned 18 years old, graduated from High School, and got married, all within a week. She left the comforts of the Denver area to live on a cattle ranch in the mountains with no electricity, indoor plumbing, or running water. She and Bob were married 67 years, and raised four children on the ranch near Guffey. Bob died July 7, 2016. Mary continued ranching with her son, Jim, until she moved into Forest Ridge Senior Living in Woodland Park in 2022 where she remained until her death.

Mary was a Master Farm Homemaker, a 4-H Leader who taught sewing, cooking and leather tooling, a member of the Colorado Cowbell’s Association, and an active member of the Four-Mile Farmer’s Club and the Pine Cone Home Extension Club until her death. She also drove the school bus; and was a Park County election judge for 50 years. She was an avid gardener, an accomplished artist, and a voracious reader. She was famous for being the “Chief Cook and Bottle Washer” of the “Petticoat Crew”. But more than anything else, she knew how to get people’s attention.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, brother, husband, grandson, and great-grandson. She is survived by her son, Jim Campbell (Sheila) of Guffey, daughters Patti (Duncan) Clarke of Yuma CO, Debby (Mark) Sommer of Florissant, and Amy (Mike) Lowry of Wickenburg AZ, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two great- great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.