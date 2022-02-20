Obituary: Mary Ellen (Hawker) Erickson

Mary Ellen (Hawker) Erickson

Provided Photo

February 1, 1951 – February 10, 2022

Mary was born in Englewood Colorado on February 1, 1951, to Charles and Vida Hawker. She attended School in Englewood, graduated in May of 1969 and then met the man of her dreams Bill Erickson; they married on November 22,1969. Mary enjoyed making quilts, baking, and putting on theme parties. The whole family, friends, and neighbors loved to come to her theme parties. Bill and Mary loved to travel to places with history to hear and see the sites. Mary enjoyed working at the Nunn and Pierce Cafes for many years.. Together they raised 5 kids, 2 daughters and 3 sons. Mary was active with the church’s they attended Bethel Baptist, and Nunn, where she taught Sunday school. The last church they attended was Carr Community Church. Mary is preceded in death by her mother, father, nephews Victor and David, niece Roxy, Helen, Marcia, Nancy, and John Manns. She is survived by her husband Bill Erickson, 6 siblings (Charles, Les, Al, and Ken Hawker, Charlene Manns, Lucy Strohl), 5 children ( Sherri (Johney), Jeff (Melanie), Todd (Tonya), Terry (Sarah), and Tammy, 19 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren and one on the way. Celebration of life will be held at the Carr Community Church,9433 Gray Ave. Carr, Co. 80612 on February 26, 2022 at 11 a.m.