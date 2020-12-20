Obituary: MARY MARGARET KNUTSON

MARY MARGARET KNUTSON

MARY MARGARET KNUTSON, 94

March 17, 1926 – December 10, 2020

Johnstown, Colorado

Mary Margaret Knutson, 94, of Johnstown passed away at Grace Pointe on Thursday, December 10, 2020. She was born March 17, 1926 in Sterling, Colorado at her grandparents’ home to Marvin Ashby and Ida Effie (Stark) Tappy. She grew up on the prairie in a sod house north of Stoneham, later moving to Sterling for two years to finish high school and graduated in 1943 as valedictorian of her class.

She taught for a year at Stone School near Longmont and attended Colorado State College (UNC) to obtain her teaching certificate. She met Joe Knutson and they were married on December 23, 1945 at Rinn Methodist Church. They would have four children; Randy, Sylvia, Dale and Debbie.

The family lived on a farm in Erie before moving west of Brighton, later to Platteville and settled on their farm at Johnstown in 1958. It was in 1958 that Mary began her long career selling Avon. She advanced into management, retiring from Avon in 1991 but continuing to sell product. They sold their farm in 1970 and moved to an acreage north of the farm.

In 1993, Mary entered real estate, being honored as Realtor of the Year in 2000, a career that lasted 18 years. She retired and was able to enjoy her family and their time together.

Mary was a member of the Johnstown United Methodist Church and served in many roles on boards, church choir, Sunday school teacher and Women’s Fellowship. She was a 50-year member of PEO Chapter FG, served on the Board of Hospice of Northern Colorado, Milliken Food Bank and Meals on Wheels.

Thankful to have shared her life are her children; Randy (Jan) Knutson, Sylvia (Howard) Erwin and Debbie (Darrel) Dilley, grandchildren; Nicolaus (Erika) Knutson, Matthew Knutson, Kim (John) Reddin, Todd (Shelley) Erwin, Kelly (Mark) Herrick, Sarah (Rob) Wade, Hannah (Zane) Wiley, and Craig (Sara) Dilley, great-grandchildren; Jack, Ryne, Camden, Marshall and MaudieJean Knutson, Jason (Sheray) Reddin and Andy (Elizabeth) Reddin, Dylan and Seanna Erwin, Weston, Trindon and Tate Herrick, Myra and Korben Wade, Delilah Wiley and Scarlet Dilley, great-grandchildren, Caleb, Sadie Jo, Makensie, Gracelyn, Avery and JJ Reddin, her sister, Virginia Ballinger and two sisters-in-law, Janice and Sharon Tappy as well as their special foreign exchange student from Australia, Paul Riordan and family who called her “American Grandma”.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Joe in January 1998, son Dale in August 1979 and two brothers, Lee and Clinton Tappy.

Visitation was held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020 at Adamson, observing Covid guidelines and wearing masks. The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers if not able to attend.

A private graveside inurnment was held on Saturday at the Johnstown Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to the “Johnstown UMC” in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.