Obituary: Maynard Dean Smith

Maynard Dean Smith

May 10, 1945 – September 19, 2023

Maynard Dean Smith, 78 of Rifle, CO, passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at Grand River Hospital in Rifle, Colorado.

He was born May 10, 1945, in Broken Bow, Nebraska. The son of Jack D. Smith and Ruby Helen (Empfield) Smith. He graduated from high school in Loveland, Colorado. In his younger years, he had a custom haying business. He ranched most of his life.

He was president of the Colorado Young Farmers in the early 70’s.

Maynard always enjoyed riding a good horse; however, in later years he enjoyed his mules. You would never find him without 2 to 3 good dogs in tow. He loved watching his cattle in the high country and bringing home fat cattle.

Maynard is survived by this son, Brett Maynard Smith/Leona; sisters – Linda Story/Steve; Karen Brown; grandchildren, Lane, Cauy, Jack, and Sara; plus, many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Ruby; and, sister, Sandy Fisher.

Over the last 3+ years, Maynard resided at the Grand River Care Center in Rifle, Colorado. The Family would like to extend a special thank you to the Grand River Care Center staff and residents who throughout those years gave Maynard a wonderful quality of life.

A celebration of life will held at the Ute Theater, 132 East 4th Street, Rifle, Colorado, Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 2:00 pm. We will be offering food and drinks.

In lieu of flowers, donations for a rose garden can be made to the Grand River Care Center, in memory of Maynard D. Smith, 701 East 5th Street, Rifle, Colorado 81650. We will also have a donation box available at the Celebration of Life. Maynard had requested numerous times for a rose garden in the courtyard, so we plan to make that wish happen in his memory.