Obituary: MELVIN “MEL” L. REICHERT

MELVIN "MEL" L. REICHERT

Provided Photo

August 15, 1938 – September 9, 2023

Melvin “Mel” Reichert, age 85, of Eaton, CO passed away at his home on September 9, 2023.

He was born August 25, 1938, in Greeley, CO to Ben and Mildred (Blehm) Reichert.

Mel grew up in the Greeley-Windsor area and graduated from Windsor High School in 1956. After high school Mel graduated from Feller’s College of Auctioneering in 1963. He also received two degrees from Aims Community College in Applied Science in Marketing/Management.

Mel served in the US Marine Corp and was stationed in Japan before an honorable discharge.

Through the years, Mel had many professions. He was co-owner of Valley Packing in LaSalle with his father, as well as a farmer in the LaSalle area. He became a co-owner of the Conditioning Spa, in Greeley, for several years and then went on to become a long-time employee of the Conditioning Spa, opening up the club for the early morning members up until his retirement in his late 70’s. Durning that time, he also owned the Sun Solarium tanning salon, operated his own custom hay business, and was a grass hay farmer outside of Eaton. Mel was a hard worker and always had a project to work on. Mel enjoyed many years playing racquet ball, boating & water skiing at Windsor Lake, competitive games of volleyball, flying and general fitness. He loved watching tennis, RFDTV, and rodeos on the Cowboy Channel on television (and of course, Jeopardy). He spent many hours working on puzzles, word games, reading The Fence Post and he always enjoyed visits from his friends. Mel will be missed by many.

Mel is survived by his two sons: Lee Reichert of Greeley, CO, and Deck Reichert (Amy) of Eaton, CO, three grandchildren; Lindsey (David) Cerullo, Flint Reichert, and Demy (Jake) Winter, a great-grandson; Bennett Cerullo, a sister; Edna Swanson, and a sister-in-law; Geraldine Reichert, as well as numerous nephews and 2 great-nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Don Reichert, his brother-in-law Dick Swanson, his first wife Annette Gettman, his second wife Lynn Harkis, his adopted daughter Robin Reichert, and his nephew Michael Reichert.

An Open House luncheon/Remembrance celebration will be held on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, from 11:00-1:00pm at Adamson Life Celebration Home in Greeley with military honors to be presented at 11:00 a.m. A private family inurnment will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the “Michael J. Fox Foundation” for Parkinsons research in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Condolences may be shared at AdamsonCares.com.